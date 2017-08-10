Man arrested after jogger pushed woman in path of London bus (video)

More Videos 0:37 Shooting reported in south Modesto Pause 1:45 Here's what Fresno's 'hot felon' thinks of your eggplant emojis 2:07 See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide 0:42 Ripon rolls Calaveras in Sac-Joaquin Section playoff game 0:52 SWAT team searches home near Modesto High 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 10:01 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns 2:35 Face transplant patient meets donor's widow 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8 1:04 Reaction to shooting death of child Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police search for this jogger who knocked woman into road British police appealed on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, for help in tracing a jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus on a busy west London street. Closed circuit TV footage showed the male runner jog past one man on Putney Bridge on May 5, 2017, before knocking into the 33-year-old victim. As she tumbled to the ground, her head and upper body fell into the path of an oncoming bus which managed to swerve out of her way. British police appealed on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, for help in tracing a jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus on a busy west London street. Closed circuit TV footage showed the male runner jog past one man on Putney Bridge on May 5, 2017, before knocking into the 33-year-old victim. As she tumbled to the ground, her head and upper body fell into the path of an oncoming bus which managed to swerve out of her way. Metropolitan Police (Britain)

