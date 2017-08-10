Man arrested after jogger pushed woman in path of London bus (video)

More Videos

Shooting reported in south Modesto 0:37

Shooting reported in south Modesto

Pause
Here's what Fresno's 'hot felon' thinks of your eggplant emojis 1:45

Here's what Fresno's 'hot felon' thinks of your eggplant emojis

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide 2:07

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide

Ripon rolls Calaveras in Sac-Joaquin Section playoff game 0:42

Ripon rolls Calaveras in Sac-Joaquin Section playoff game

SWAT team searches home near Modesto High 0:52

SWAT team searches home near Modesto High

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns 10:01

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns

Face transplant patient meets donor's widow 2:35

Face transplant patient meets donor's widow

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8

Reaction to shooting death of child 1:04

Reaction to shooting death of child

  • Police search for this jogger who knocked woman into road

    British police appealed on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, for help in tracing a jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus on a busy west London street. Closed circuit TV footage showed the male runner jog past one man on Putney Bridge on May 5, 2017, before knocking into the 33-year-old victim. As she tumbled to the ground, her head and upper body fell into the path of an oncoming bus which managed to swerve out of her way.

British police appealed on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, for help in tracing a jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus on a busy west London street. Closed circuit TV footage showed the male runner jog past one man on Putney Bridge on May 5, 2017, before knocking into the 33-year-old victim. As she tumbled to the ground, her head and upper body fell into the path of an oncoming bus which managed to swerve out of her way. Metropolitan Police (Britain)
British police appealed on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, for help in tracing a jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus on a busy west London street. Closed circuit TV footage showed the male runner jog past one man on Putney Bridge on May 5, 2017, before knocking into the 33-year-old victim. As she tumbled to the ground, her head and upper body fell into the path of an oncoming bus which managed to swerve out of her way. Metropolitan Police (Britain)

News

Man arrested after jogger pushed woman in path of London bus (video)

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 9:20 AM

British police searching for a jogger who knocked a woman into the path of a London bus arrested a man Thursday.

London's Metropolitan Police force said the 50-year-old was arrested at a home in the Chelsea area of the city on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was later released pending further inquiries.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance camera footage of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge.

It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stops just before hitting the woman, who suffered minor injuries.

Police said Thursday's arrest followed a "good response" from the public to the video.

The arrested man hasn't been charged and his name hasn't been released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Shooting reported in south Modesto 0:37

Shooting reported in south Modesto

Pause
Here's what Fresno's 'hot felon' thinks of your eggplant emojis 1:45

Here's what Fresno's 'hot felon' thinks of your eggplant emojis

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide 2:07

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide

Ripon rolls Calaveras in Sac-Joaquin Section playoff game 0:42

Ripon rolls Calaveras in Sac-Joaquin Section playoff game

SWAT team searches home near Modesto High 0:52

SWAT team searches home near Modesto High

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns 10:01

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns

Face transplant patient meets donor's widow 2:35

Face transplant patient meets donor's widow

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8

Reaction to shooting death of child 1:04

Reaction to shooting death of child

  • Shooting reported in south Modesto

    Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Seventh Street in south Modesto, CA, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Shooting reported in south Modesto

View More Video