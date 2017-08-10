High schooler dies when log falls on him in football drill

A sign points to Sachem East High School in Farmingville, N.Y. where police say log fell on a teenage football player's head, killing him, Thursday Aug. 10, 2017. Joshua Mileto, 16, was participating in a pre-season drill with a group of high school football players, carrying a large log overhead for a workout, when the wood fell on his head. The 11th-grader was taken from the school to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Frank Eltman AP Photo