See a purse explosion liven up mundane city council meeting

Video shows the moment when something in a woman’s purse exploded, caught fire and started smoking during a city council meeting in Boulder City, Nev., on Tuesday.
Flames can be seen shooting out of the bag on her lap. The woman was sitting behind a man speaking at the podium when the explosion disrupted regular proceedings. People started screaming and clearing out.
13 Action News spoke to a woman who said the fire was started by batteries that belong to a vape pen or e-cigarette.
The flames were quickly extinguished. The woman only had minor burns to her leg and did not have to go to the hospital, according to Fox 5 Las Vegas. The council meeting continued after a brief break.
“That was exciting. You’re never going to forget that one,” Mayor Rodney Woodbury told the speaker, according to Fox 5. “Come on back and finish your presentation.”
13 Action News visited a vape shop in Boulder City to ask just how safe batteries and vape pens are and what could cause such a quick explosion.
“For most the time, it will probably be a user error,” owner Dominic Laspino told the news station, suggesting people take out the batteries of their e-cigarettes or vape pens and never leave them in their purse or pockets.
