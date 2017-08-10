Watching tree shakers harvest almonds in Northern California is awesome

The shaking of almond trees can only mean one thing - almond harvest is underway in the Sacramento Valley. Typically from mid-August through October, mechanical tree "shakers" harvest almonds by vigorously shaking them. This vidoe footage is from Chamisal Creek Ranch in Colusa County. Almonds are the No. 2 agricultural crop in California, valued around $6 billion.
Jim Morris Sacramento Valley Water
Body found in Hickman canal tied to a homicide

Crime

A Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department Dive Team member goes into a Turlock Irrigation District canal at Montpelier and Dallas roads in Hickman, California, after a body was found there on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The victim, Salvador Del Toro, 45, died as a result of a homicide, the sheriff's department said.

Watch bike ride across beautiful Sacramento landscape for a good cause

News

A cross-country bike ride featuring 20 cyclists living with Type 1 diabetes flew through the Sacramento area this week as part of a 10-week, 4,248-mile journey that was launched in New York City. On Tuesday, August 8, 2017, the Beyond Type 1 riders came through Sacramento and stopped in Davis, just two of the cities that include Cleveland, Nashville and Denver. The riders can be seen crossing the bridge near Discovery Park, where the Sacramento and American rivers meet, as well as other places along the bike trail.

Head straight into this burning home in Rocklin. See what it takes to battle a blaze

News

Rocklin firefighters released this helmet camera footage of the first arriving units at Tuesday's early morning multi-residence structure fire. All occupants made it out without injury. One home sustained extensive damage to the attic space, but a majority of the contents and belongings were saved. The cause is under investigation. Various mutual-aid partners assisted in controlling the fire.

Watch church arson suspect being taken into custody

Crime

Modesto Police Department officers take Theodore Garcia into custody on early Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The 57-year-old man is suspected of breaking into a church on the 1300 block of L Street, vandalizing it and starting a fire that set off sprinklers and flooded the church's basement.

Police search for this jogger who knocked woman into road

News

British police appealed on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, for help in tracing a jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus on a busy west London street. Closed circuit TV footage showed the male runner jog past one man on Putney Bridge on May 5, 2017, before knocking into the 33-year-old victim. As she tumbled to the ground, her head and upper body fell into the path of an oncoming bus which managed to swerve out of her way.

Tour Yosemite National Park gateway communities on your next visit

News

Yosemite National Park has posted a video to help visitors better experience the natural attraction. Among the park’s ideas for getting the most out of a trip to the area is to explore some of the gateway communities just outside the park for opportunities to horseback ride, fly-fish, mountain bike and more.