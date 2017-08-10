FILE - In this July 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, and others, speaks about healthcare, in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. A study by a nonpartisan group says the Trump administration’s own actions are triggering double-digit premium increases on individual health insurance policies purchased by millions of consumers.
News

Study: Trump actions trigger health premium hikes for 2018

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press

August 10, 2017 12:34 AM

WASHINGTON

A study by a nonpartisan group says the Trump administration's own actions are triggering double-digit premium increases on individual health insurance policies purchased by many consumers.

The analysis out Thursday from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.

Researchers from the Kaiser organization looked at proposed premiums for a benchmark silver plan across major metropolitan areas in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

Overall, they found that 15 of those cities will see increases of 10 percent or more next year.

The highest: a 49 percent jump in Wilmington, Delaware. The only decline: a 5 percent reduction in Providence, Rhode Island.

