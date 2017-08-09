Modesto officer unhurt after patrol car is struck during response to earlier crash

A Modesto police officer escaped injury when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle during the response Wednesday to an earlier crash on Yosemite Boulevard.
The unnamed officer was writing a report on a minor-injury accident involving four vehicles that had happened in the late afternoon at Claus Road, Lt. Aaron Tait said. The patrol car was struck by a westbound vehicle that continued down Yosemite, he said.
The elderly driver, after being stopped at Lincoln Avenue, told officers that he did not realize he had hit the police car, Tait said. The driver was not arrested.
The four vehicles in the earlier accident ended up on the northeast corner of Yosemite and Claus.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
