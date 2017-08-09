A Nissan vehicle is displayed at a showroom in Tokyo. The Japanese automaker could pay a $97.7 million settlement over faulty air bags in 4.4 million vehicles.
A Nissan vehicle is displayed at a showroom in Tokyo. The Japanese automaker could pay a $97.7 million settlement over faulty air bags in 4.4 million vehicles. Eugene Hoshiko The Associated Press
A Nissan vehicle is displayed at a showroom in Tokyo. The Japanese automaker could pay a $97.7 million settlement over faulty air bags in 4.4 million vehicles. Eugene Hoshiko The Associated Press

News

Do you own a Nissan? If yes, you could be in line for $500

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 09, 2017 7:20 PM

Owners of Nissan vehicles each could receive $500 as part of a settlement regarding faulty air bags.

The Japanese automaker could pay nearly $98 million over recalls stemming from Takata air bags, The Associated Press reports.

Under the agreement, Nissan owners would get up to $500, a free rental vehicle and reimbursement of “reasonable expenses” such as transportation, childcare and lost wages, according to USA Today.

At fault are the air bag’s inflators, which could explode and blast shrapnel into people. The problem, which has been blamed for nearly 20 deaths and 180 injuries, is the catalyst for the largest U.S. vehicle recall. More than 4.4 million Nissan automobiles are affected.

Check the automaker’s website to see if your vehicle is at risk.

The settlement, which was filed Tuesday in Miami, is awaiting a judge’s approval. BMW, Mazda, Subaru and Toyota reached similar settlements earlier this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Body found in Hickman canal tied to a homicide

Body found in Hickman canal tied to a homicide 0:21

Body found in Hickman canal tied to a homicide
Watch BASE jumpers leap (illegally) off Yosemite peaks 0:33

Watch BASE jumpers leap (illegally) off Yosemite peaks
These would-be robbers were not ready for store workers' aggressive reaction 0:47

These would-be robbers were not ready for store workers' aggressive reaction

View More Video