Do you own a Nissan? If yes, you could be in line for $500

Owners of Nissan vehicles each could receive $500 as part of a settlement regarding faulty air bags.
The Japanese automaker could pay nearly $98 million over recalls stemming from Takata air bags, The Associated Press reports.
Under the agreement, Nissan owners would get up to $500, a free rental vehicle and reimbursement of “reasonable expenses” such as transportation, childcare and lost wages, according to USA Today.
At fault are the air bag’s inflators, which could explode and blast shrapnel into people. The problem, which has been blamed for nearly 20 deaths and 180 injuries, is the catalyst for the largest U.S. vehicle recall. More than 4.4 million Nissan automobiles are affected.
Check the automaker’s website to see if your vehicle is at risk.
The settlement, which was filed Tuesday in Miami, is awaiting a judge’s approval. BMW, Mazda, Subaru and Toyota reached similar settlements earlier this year.
