Around the Region (08/10/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Listen and dance to the sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band; $5 entry fee. New banquet hall also has sandwich and chips for sale, $5. Dances help support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call 209-343-6292.
What: Operation 9-2-99 Clean-up
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne River
Info: Clean up of the Tuolumne River, meeting at River Road at 7th Street Bridge, South Bank. For more information or to volunteer, contact Chris Guptill, guptill.c@monet.k12.ca.us or visit tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99.
CERES
What: “A Matter Of Balance”
When: Aug. 24, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Ceres Community Center, 2701 Fourth St.
Info: Healthy Aging Association registrations open for program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Free two-hour classes held once a week for 8 weeks. Space limited; sign up before Aug. 17. For more information call 209-525-4670.
TURLOCK
What: Covenant Village Program
When: Friday, 1 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village of Turlock, 2125 Olive Ave.
Info: Public invited to its next free program, “Declutter Your Life and Simplify Your World,” led by Tracy McCubbin, professional lifestyle organizer. Space limited; reservations required. To register, call 877-834-1238 or visit www.covenantvillageofturlock.org.
What: Eggs, Issues and Economics
When: Aug. 17, 7 to 9 a.m.
Where: Turlock Golf and Country Club, 10532 Golf Link Road
Info: Turlock Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its program featuring keynote speaker David White, CEO, Opportunity Stanislaus, Assemblyman Heath Flora, Stanislaus County Supervisor Vito Chiesa and Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth. The program will center on what is being done to advance workforce deficiencies across Stanislaus County. Tickets and table sponsorships available; space limited. For more information call 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
WATERFORD
What: Adaptive Water Ski
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Reservoir, 18143 Reservoir Road
Info: The Society for disAbilities sponsors program for children and adults with disabilities. Reservoir entry $10. Minimum age 7 years old. Visit societyfordisabilities.org to download release forms and learn other requirements. For information contact Anthony Arellanes at 209-524-3536 or by email at Anthony@societyfordisabilities.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 holds second Sunday breakfasts at the IOOF Hall. Meal includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and pancakes. $6 adults, $3 age 7-12, free age 6 and under. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Connection monthly luncheon
When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Papapolloni Mediterranean Bistro, 1214 West F St.
Info: Event will feature a talk by massage therapist Gail Snodgrass on peace, joy and fulfillment in a stressful life. Lunch is $18; reservations required. For more information or reserve a seat contact Barbara 209-847-5605.
TURLOCK
What: Legislators Mobile District Offices
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: Representatives from the offices of Congressman Jeff Denham, Senator Tom Berryhill and State Assemblyman Heath Flora will be present to answer questions. For more information contact the chamber, 209-632-2221.
VALLECITO
What: Twisted Oak Concert Series
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: 4280 Red Hill Road at Hwy. 4
Info: The Twisted Oak Concert Series will feature Sonny Landreth, who plays a fusion of jazz and blues. Festival-seating style is first come, first served. Dinner for purchase includes barbecue ribs with sides. $30 adults; $10 age 12 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-736-9080 or visit https://www.twistedoak.com/plb
50 YEARS AGO: The Stanislaus County Fair hosted its annual draft horse pulling contest. The winning draft horse team was owned and led by Joe Machado of Modesto. The draft team pulled a sled of grain sacks weighing 5,500-pounds a total of 21 1/2 feet, the maximum required distance. His draft team weighed a combined 4,390 pounds. After pulling the winning weight, Machado and his horses then pulled 6,000 pounds in an exhibition before 2,000 spectators.
