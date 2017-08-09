How a quick-thinking gas company worker ‘saved the day’ as crews battled fire

Firefighters are grateful to a Pacific Gas & Electric employee for quick thinking that minimized their risk, as well as property damage, at a structure fire in Riverbank on Wednesday morning.
Stephen Brooke, a gas service representative with the utility, used materials in his truck to improvise a tool to shut off a gas valve when a compromised line was hampering firefighters’ efforts.
Modesto and Stanislaus Consolidated crews units responded shortly after 4 a.m. to a fire on the 3800 block of Topeka Street. Initial reports were that the structure was a mobile home, but it turned out to be a small house. And what firefighters at first thought was a propane tank actually was a gas meter with a compromised line, said Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg.
The single-story structure already was well-involved in flames when crews arrived. The blaze also brought down power lines. Though the residence was unoccupied – and according to neighbors, set for demolition – utilities remained active, Jesberg said.
PG&E was on scene to shut off the power, but the gas leak was a bigger problem, he said. Typically, “it’s a long process to wait for PG&E to shut it off because they have to dig up the road to clamp the line” beneath the surface.
Trying to beat down the fire with a hose to get in close enough to shut off the line with a traditional tool would have been unsafe. “In this case, it was too precarious. ... The gain vs. risk was not worth it,” Jesberg said. “At one point, I said, ‘What we need is a really long gas-shutoff tool.’ ”
Brooke said he’d heard bits and pieces of conversation indicating the need for such a tool. Looking at the valve, he realized he could crimp a piece of pipe into a shape that would turn it. He ran to hit truck and fashioned a tool at the end of about 7 feet of pipe, then took it to firefighters.
On one end, Brooke had fashioned a T-handle for leverage, Jesberg said. On the other end, he’d used a vise to squeeze the pipe into an oval shape to turn the shutoff valve.
A first attempt to close the line was unsuccessful – Brooke said he hadn’t crimped the pipe enough. They hammered on it, and the second time was the charm. “This allowed the gas to be safely shut off, minimizing risk to firefighters and preventing more damage to the structure,” Jesberg wrote in his incident report.
Without the innovation, the fire would have burned hours longer as a crew jackhammered the roadway to pinch the underground polymer line, he said. “You can’t put that kind of fire out, it’s a pressure-driven accelerant,” like a blowtorch, Jesberg said. “And if you could put it out, then you have gas still spewing out.”
Brooke said he’s been on the job about five years, and in most cases, even his tool would have been useless. Meters often are surrounded by debris or are positioned such that the valve would be unreachable, he said. He could think of one other instance when it might have done the trick.
What matters, Jesberg said, is it worked in this case. “He really did save the day.”
Firefighters snapped a photo of Brooke – giving a thumbs up and holding his device – and included it in the incident report. “I was grateful everything came together as quickly as it did,” Brooke said, adding, “I encourage people that if they smell gas, they call us immediately. Even if it’s 3 in the morning, we’ll get there.”
