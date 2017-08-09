These would-be robbers were not ready for store workers' aggressive reaction

A cross-country bike ride featuring 20 cyclists living with Type 1 diabetes flew through the Sacramento area this week as part of a 10-week, 4,248-mile journey that was launched in New York City. On Tuesday, August 8, 2017, the Beyond Type 1 riders came through Sacramento and stopped in Davis, just two of the cities that include Cleveland, Nashville and Denver. The riders can be seen crossing the bridge near Discovery Park, where the Sacramento and American rivers meet, as well as other places along the bike trail.