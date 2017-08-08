Laura’s Law supporters charge that county leaders were misled by consultants

People who support Laura’s Law charged Tuesday that a county-sponsored consultant’s report is flawed and biased against efforts to adopt the law in Stanislaus County.
Speakers urged the Board of Supervisors to disregard what they said is a misinformed and misleading report on the state law. Eighteen counties in the state have adopted Laura’s Law, which authorizes court-ordered outpatient treatment for people with severe mental disorders who refuse treatment and have a history of hospitalization, incarceration and threatening behavior.
In its report released two weeks ago, the Results Group concluded there was no strong evidence the law has been effective or saved costs for other counties. Laura’s Law advocates were disappointed with the consultants’ recommendation that Stanislaus County expand its voluntary outreach programs for the mentally ill.
A decision on whether or not to adopt Laura’s Law is set for next week.
Speakers said the state of mental health in the county cries out for more efforts to get people into treatment.
Frank Damrell III said in a statewide comparison, Stanislaus has the second highest number of “5150” emergency dispatch calls per capita. Law enforcement is dispatched on those calls when people in a psychiatric crisis are feared to be a danger to themselves and others.
“Families who struggle with loved ones need every tool they can get,” said Damrell, who plans to run for Board of Supervisors next year.
Linda Mayo of the National Alliance of Mental Illness Stanislaus chapter said counties that tested Laura’s Law in pilot programs went on to implement the law on a permanent basis.
Mayo submitted a list of Modesto Bee crime stories involving the mentally ill between May 11, 2016 and April 25, with eight violent incidents resulting in nine deaths, including a 3-month-old child. Laura’s Law programs in other counties prevent incidents of those kind, she said.
“I don’t know why the Results Group did not find positive things to report,” Mayo said.
The study also was panned by Laura’s Law advocates from around the state and nation, including DJ Jaffe of New York, director of Mental Illness Policy Org. and author of “Insane Consequences”, a scathing review of the mental health system in the U.S.
Carol Stanchfield, program services director for Turning Point in Nevada and Placer counties, said the Results Group report unfairly dismissed the positive results of Laura’s Law in Nevada County as a small sample size.
Laura’s Law programs are relatively small in scale. About 5 or 6 people per 100,000 participate because of the narrow criteria for referring individuals to court, Stanchfield said. The court process establishes a treatment plan for the person to follow.
“These are individuals who will not engage in mental health treatment regardless of how ‘robust’ or accessible the (voluntary) treatment may be,” Stanchfield stated. In response to a question from county Supervisor Kristin Olsen, Stanchfield said the Results Group did not contact her about Nevada County’s program.
Judge Thomas Anderson of Nevada County Superior Court wrote that the county has seen “significant reductions in expenses for the target population through decreases in hospitalizations, jail and emergency room care.”
The advocates spoke during the “comments from the public” time during Tuesday’s meeting and supervisors did not offer a response. A lead consultant for the Results Group did not respond to an email.
Local supporters of Laura’s Law have a week to sway supervisors who are concerned a new program would take staff away from other mental health services. NAMI members suggest that Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Director Rick DeGette is more focused on developing employment services for clients.
Mono Park for sale
In another action Tuesday, county supervisors approved a consent item to sell Mono Park in Modesto’s airport neighborhood. E.&J. Gallo Winery is expected to bid on the 2-acre park at an auction Sept. 6. The minimum purchase price is set at $400,000.
Laura Milam, who grew up in the airport neighborhood, said it wasn’t right for the county to assume that nearby families don’t use the park. Better county maintenance, including removal of a large pine tree that’s considered dangerous, could preserve Mono Park as a neighborhood resource, she said.
County officials cited crime, drugs and safety issues in exploring the sale of the park after Gallo made an inquiry last year. County Chief Executive Officer Stan Risen said proceeds from selling the property, combined with other funding, will be spent on improving other public parks in the airport neighborhood.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321, @KenCarlson16
