Around the Region (08/09/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Listen and dance to the sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band; $5 entry fee. New banquet hall also has sandwich and chips for sale, $5. Dances help support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call 209-343-6292.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 holds second Sunday breakfasts at the IOOF Hall. Meal includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and pancakes. $6 adults, $3 age 7-12, free age 6 and under. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Connection monthly luncheon
When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Papapolloni Mediterranean Bistro, 1214 West F St.
Info: Event will feature a talk by massage therapist Gail Snodgrass on peace, joy and fulfillment in a stressful life. Lunch is $18; reservations required. For more information or reserve a seat contact Barbara 209-847-5605.
TURLOCK
What: Legislators Mobile District Offices
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: Representatives from the offices of Congressman Jeff Denham, Senator Tom Berryhill and State Assemblyman Heath Flora will be present to answer questions. For more information contact the chamber, 209-632-2221.
VALLECITO
What: Twisted Oak Concert Series
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: 4280 Red Hill Road at Hwy. 4
Info: The Twisted Oak Concert Series will feature Sonny Landreth, who plays a fusion of jazz and blues. Festival-seating style is first come, first served. Dinner for purchase includes barbecue ribs with sides. $30 adults; $10 age 12 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-736-9080 or visit https://www.twistedoak.com/plb
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that President Jimmy Carter signed legislation to provide $234.5 million for construction of water projects in Northern California. Included in the bill was $69 million for construction of the New Melones Dam on the Stanislaus River; $144.7 million also was to go to work on various other projects for the Bureau of Reclamation’s Central Valley Project.
