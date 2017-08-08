Modesto Christian grad killed in crash on Standiford near Tully

A 21-year-old man died at a hospital late Sunday or early Monday, hours after a traffic collision on Standiford Avenue near Tully Road, Modesto police confirmed Tuesday.
Christian Applegate was a Modesto Christian High School graduate attending Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz., according to his Facebook page.
He was riding his motorcycle east on Standiford shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves. He was in the lane closest to the sidewalk when 77-year-old Ellen Sanchez, behind the wheel of a Toyota parked at the side of the road, pulled out and made a U-turn in front of Applegate, causing the collision.
Applegate suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Sanchez was not injuried in the crash, Graves said.
The young man was a 2014 graduate of Modesto Christian, where his activities included baseball and wrestling, according to the MaxPreps website.
The fatal collision was the third of the weekend in the area, following two Saturday night in Patterson and south of Turlock just into Merced County.
The Patterson crash occurred at Ward Avenue and Elfers Road about 9:40 p.m. The driver of a Porsche was killed when the vehicle struck a pole, landed on its roof and caught fire.
The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the driver at 53-year-old Gregory Adams of Patterson. He was alone in the car.
The preliminary investigation does not indicate alcohol was involved in the crash, said California Highway Patrol Officer Ming Hsu, but the Coroner’s Office is conducting toxicology tests. The investigation is ongoing, and nothing has been ruled out yet, including mechanic failure or speed, Hsu said.
About half an hour after the Patterson crash, the CHP responded to a two-car, head-on collision on Lander Avenue (SR-165) south of West Bradbury Road, just inside Merced County.
A 27-year-old Turlock man was driving a 2004 Toyota Corolla north on Lander when for unknown reasons he drifted onto the east shoulder, overcorrected and spun into the southbound lane, the CHP reported. The Toyota struck a southbound 1988 Chevy Silverado driven by Franklin Horton, 58, of Hilmar.
The Turlock man died at the scene of blunt force trauma, the CHP reported. His identity was withheld pending notification of family. The CHP report said there is indication that alcohol intoxication on the part of the Turlock man was a factor in the crash.
Horton complained of foot pain but refused medical treatment at the scene.
Both men were alone in their vehicles.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
