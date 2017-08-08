Jogger pushes woman into traffic, keeps running. Police release video seeking help.

Police in London are appealing for help in tracing a jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus on a busy west London street and kept on running.
The video of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday, when Metropolitan Police began seeking help from the public. The closed circuit TV footage showed the male runner jogging on Putney Bridge on May 5 before knocking into the 33-year-old victim. As she tumbled to the ground, her head and upper body fell into the path of an oncoming bus which managed to swerve out of her way.
"The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road. It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle," said Sgt. Mat Knowles, the investigating officer, Reuters reported.
Police say the woman saw the jogger running back across the bridge about 15 minutes later and tried in vain to speak to him.
Officers are seeking a white man in his 30s with brown eyes and short brown hair.
