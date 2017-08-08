Jogger pushes woman into traffic, keeps running. Police release video seeking help.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught Pause 0:38 Watch fire crews battle blaze in Modesto garage 1:18 Mountain lion stares down Sierra hikers in frightening encounter 1:52 Learn the truths, myths about rattlesnakes 0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 0:48 Crews battle fire at Riverbank tire shop 0:11 Deer fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera 1:49 Surveillance video shows missing Minnesota couple enter store 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email British police appealed on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, for help in tracing a jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus on a busy west London street. Closed circuit TV footage showed the male runner jog past one man on Putney Bridge on May 5, 2017, before knocking into the 33-year-old victim. As she tumbled to the ground, her head and upper body fell into the path of an oncoming bus which managed to swerve out of her way. Metropolitan Police (Britain)

British police appealed on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, for help in tracing a jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus on a busy west London street. Closed circuit TV footage showed the male runner jog past one man on Putney Bridge on May 5, 2017, before knocking into the 33-year-old victim. As she tumbled to the ground, her head and upper body fell into the path of an oncoming bus which managed to swerve out of her way. Metropolitan Police (Britain)