Does Jesus matter? Survey ranks Modesto, other areas on ‘post-Christian’ attitudes

The zone from Stanislaus County to the Sacramento Valley is helping to lead a drift away from Christianity, a survey firm reports.
That area ranked 15th out of the 100 surveyed nationwide about “post-Christian” attitudes by Barna Group, based in Ventura. Over seven years, the firm asked 76,505 adults about belief in God, church attendance, Bible reading and other questions.
Portland, Maine, topped the list with 57 percent of respondents identified as post-Christian, followed by six other areas in the Northeast. The San Francisco Bay Area was eighth and Seattle ninth.
The Modesto-Sacramento area had 48 percent post-Christians. The Merced area was not large enough to be included. The zones coincide with media markets used for Nielsen ratings, Barna said.
Shreveport, La., was the least post-Christian at 12 percent. The South dominates that end of the scale.
The report, “The Most Post-Christian Cities in America: 2017,” can be viewed at www.barna.com.
