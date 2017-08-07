Around the Region (08/08/17)

MODESTO
What: McHenry Mansion Tea Sampling
When: Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Store, 924 15th Street
Info: The McHenry Mansion Gift Store invites the public to sample Harney Teas. While sampling, learn about the history of the mansion and browse the gift store. For more information contact the gift store 209-549-0428 or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: Citizen of the Year Ceremony
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Rd.
Info: American Legion Post 74 invites the public to the 2017 Citizen of the Year dinner and award ceremony. This years recipient will be Gallo Center for the Arts chief executive officer Lynn Dickerson. There is a $20 per person donation. For more information contact Al Menshew 209-664-1599.
What: Wood Colony MAC Meeting
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council invites the public to its next meeting. The meeting will feature speakers Jake Wenger, MID, and Supervisor Terry Withrow. Wenger will given an update on the campaign, “Worth your Fight,” regarding local water issues. Withrow will discuss the happenings of the county. For more information email woodcolony@gmail.com.
ATWATER
What: St. Anthony Preschool Parent Orientation
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: St. Anthony Preschool, 1801 Winton Way
Info: St. Anthony’s Preschool invites prospective students and parents to Parent Orientation on Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Preschool building. Procedures and polices will be discussed briefly, followed by Q & A, meeting the new Director, Ms. Hanna Oliva, teachers, and touring the preschool. St. Anthony Preschool offers various programs for 2-5 year olds in a small, Catholic, loving environment while preparing them academically and socially for kindergarten. For more information contact the school office 209-358-3341.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Tuesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Private residence
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Business After Hours Mixer at the home of President Pam Jones in Twain Harte. Visitors will have their choice of dinner salads and desserts with a no-host bar. Members and guests are encouraged to bring raffle gifts to showcase their businesses. For more information, including the address of the mixer, call 209-586-4482, email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
TURLOCK
What: Eggs, Issues and Economics
When: August 17, 7 to 9 a.m.
Where: Turlock Golf and CC, 10532 Golf Link Rd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its program; “Eggs, Issues and Economics.” The program will feature keynote speaker David White, CEO, Opportunity Stanislaus, as well as Assemblyman Heath Flora, Stanislaus County Supervisor Vito Chiesa and Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth. The program will center on what is being done to advance workforce deficiencies across Stanislaus County. Tickets and table sponsorships are available and space is limited. For more information call the chamber 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Modesto-Stanislaus girls water polo team defeated the team from Maryland 9-3 to win the 17-and-under finals at the Junior National Girls Water Polo Championships in For Lauderdale, Fla. The team had then won three straight national championships and six of the last seven it had entered. Modesto-Stanislaus was led by Melissa Brimm and Tracy Proiette with three goals apiece. Along with Brimm and Proiette, teammates Courney Young, 2 goals, and Joy McCandless,1 goal, added to the 9 goal total.
