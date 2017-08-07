Papa John’s makes gluten-free pizza crust that gluten-intolerant customers can’t eat

On Monday, Papa John’s announced that it would be rolling out a gluten-free crust option for its pizza. The problem is that the gluten-free crust might actually come in contact with gluten when the pizza is made.
Papa John’s said that the new pizza crust is made from sorghum, teff, amaranth and quinoa. Papa John’s recommends that diners with celiac disease or a serious gluten intolerance purchase that new crust, according to CNBC.
"Although Papa John's Ancient Grains Gluten-Free Crust is gluten-free and Papa John's employs procedures to prevent contact with gluten, it is possible that a pizza with Papa John's Ancient Grains Gluten-Free Crust is exposed to gluten during the ordinary preparation process," the company told CNBC. "Please use your best judgment in ordering a pizza with Papa John's Ancient Grains Gluten-Free Crust if you have a sensitivity to gluten."
Gluten-intolerance affects about 6 percent of the population and celiac disease affects about 1 percent of the population, according to US News.
According to CNBC, gluten-free food sales have grown by 178 percent from 2013 to 2016 and the number of gluten-free foods on menus has grown 61 percent.
