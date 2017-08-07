This April 21, 2014, photo shows a caramelized onion and feta grilled pizza in Concord, N.H.
This April 21, 2014, photo shows a caramelized onion and feta grilled pizza in Concord, N.H. Matthew Mead AP
This April 21, 2014, photo shows a caramelized onion and feta grilled pizza in Concord, N.H. Matthew Mead AP

News

Papa John’s makes gluten-free pizza crust that gluten-intolerant customers can’t eat

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

August 07, 2017 7:54 PM

On Monday, Papa John’s announced that it would be rolling out a gluten-free crust option for its pizza. The problem is that the gluten-free crust might actually come in contact with gluten when the pizza is made.

Papa John’s said that the new pizza crust is made from sorghum, teff, amaranth and quinoa. Papa John’s recommends that diners with celiac disease or a serious gluten intolerance purchase that new crust, according to CNBC.

"Although Papa John's Ancient Grains Gluten-Free Crust is gluten-free and Papa John's employs procedures to prevent contact with gluten, it is possible that a pizza with Papa John's Ancient Grains Gluten-Free Crust is exposed to gluten during the ordinary preparation process," the company told CNBC. "Please use your best judgment in ordering a pizza with Papa John's Ancient Grains Gluten-Free Crust if you have a sensitivity to gluten."

Gluten-intolerance affects about 6 percent of the population and celiac disease affects about 1 percent of the population, according to US News.

According to CNBC, gluten-free food sales have grown by 178 percent from 2013 to 2016 and the number of gluten-free foods on menus has grown 61 percent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A wildfire forced your evacuation. Now you're allowed home. CalFire says 'be careful.'

A wildfire forced your evacuation. Now you're allowed home. CalFire says 'be careful.' 1:00

A wildfire forced your evacuation. Now you're allowed home. CalFire says 'be careful.'
How to avoid a wrong-way driver 1:54

How to avoid a wrong-way driver
Mountain lion stares down Sierra hikers in frightening encounter 1:18

Mountain lion stares down Sierra hikers in frightening encounter

View More Video