Merced students and others address hookah incident

UC Merced students and others again addressed July's Hookah Lounge incident at a City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. The District Attorney's Office also asked for people to come forward with more video.
Men who found missing Riverbank woman tell their story

Searchers who found missing Riverbank woman, Jamie Tull, 33, tell their story near a ranch on the outskirts of Planada, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. According to authorities, Jamie Tull had been missing for almost three weeks after crashing her vehicle near the intersection of East Childs Avenue and South Cunningham Road on July 17.

Merced deputies bust up indoor weed cultivation

A house in the 6000 block of Irvine Drive in Winton was growing more than 150 marijuana plants indoors, Merced County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. The occupants were stealing at least $2,000 worth of electricity, deputies said.

Man robs Chowchilla cigarette store at gunpoint

Chowchilla police posted this video of a suspect robbing Cigarettes 4 Less at gunpoint July 24, 2017. Merced resident Norman Enrique Rojas, 32, was arrested Aug. 2 after thr police department received several anonymous tips.

Watch as Obdulia Sanchez makes appearance with lawyer at Los Banos court

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, appears before judge David W. Moranda during a bail hearing at the Robert M. Falasco Justice Center, a branch of the Merced County Superior Court in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2017. Sanchez has been charged with DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter for a crash that occurred on Friday, July 21, 2017, resulting in the death of her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline Sanchez.

Teen driver who streamed crash, sister's death charged with DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, appears over a video feed before Judge David Moranda, as she is arraigned on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI, at the Robert M. Falasco Justice Center, in Los Banos, Calif., on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Sanchez was driving a white Buick Century when she crashed the car outside of Los Banos, Friday evening resulting in the death of her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline Sanchez, who authorities said wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the back window of the car.