Stanislaus County poised to sell a park in Modesto. Guess who might be buying?

Stanislaus County supervisors could take action Tuesday to sell a park in one of Modesto’s poorest neighborhoods, after E.&J. Gallo Winery expressed an interest in the property.
A proposal going to the Board of Supervisors recommends putting a $400,000 minimum sale price on Mono Park in the airport neighborhood. The tree-shaded park, at Mono Drive and Santa Rita Avenue, would be sold at a Sept. 6 auction.
The county has said the proceeds from selling the park would be spent on airport neighborhood improvements. But a report for Tuesday’s board meeting is short on specifics on how the money would be spent.
“Initially, the input from the community was reinvestment back in other parks or other types of improvements in the neighborhood,” said Ruben Imperial, community development and empowerment manager for the county. He said he didn’t know if the money was committed to specific projects yet.
County officials say they met with the Airport Community Collaborative and held a meeting with about 20 residents on possible sale of Mono Park. According to a county report, most of the residents thought it was OK to sell the park if the proceeds are spent in the neighborhood.
Other parks in the airport area include Oregon Park and Legion Park.
Matthew Aguilar, a neighborhood resident, said Monday he was skeptical of any county promises for spending the funds. “I will believe it when I see it,” Aguilar said.
He suggested the county make improvements to Oregon Park, spend the money on a community garden or build a water park feature in the airport neighborhood.
The Gallo winery has not said how it would use the Mono Park property. “We are interested in bidding on Mono Park because of its proximity to our facilities,” Gallo Spokesman John Segale said.
In the past three years or so, county-approved rezones have allowed Gallo to acquire residential parcels and demolish homes in the airport neighborhood for expansion of facilities and parking. The neighborhood is designated as an industrial transition zone for the purposes of long-term planning.
Mono Park is across Santa Rita Avenue from a Gallo parking lot. An expansion of Gallo Glass Co. facilities lies south of the park.
Since Gallo took an interest in the property, the county has painted a grim picture of crime, vandalism and trash strewn about Mono Park. “Parks staff often has difficulty mowing the grass and weed-eating at the park, as they are required to maintain a safe distance from people while operating equipment,” a staff report says.
The report claims that a large Bunya Pine tree in Mono Park is a safety hazard for the public. During a three-month period every year, giant seed pods weighing as much as 40 pounds fall from the tree. A safety fence installed by the county Parks and Recreation Department, to keep people away from the falling pods, often is destroyed by vagrants in the park, the report says.
The suggested minimum sale price of $400,000 is equal to the appraised property value, the county said.
If supervisors agree to sell the property at auction, sealed purchase offers will be received at 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at the chief executive’s office at Tenth Street Place in downtown Modesto.
County supervisors will hold their meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the basement chamber of Tenth Street Place, at 1010 10th St.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321, @KenCarlson16
