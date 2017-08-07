A wildfire forced your evacuation. Now you're allowed home. CalFire says 'be careful.'

CalFire urges caution when you're allowed home after a wildfire. To make your homecoming safe, you should inspect your property with these tips in mind.
Watch this man's chronicle of two days stranded in the desert

Mick Ohman was left stranded in the Arizona desert for more than 48 hours after his transmission cracked on a rocky dirt road. While he was fighting to survive in the extreme heat with little water, Ohman recorded himself in the hopes that the footage would be found if he died before he was rescued.

Meet Gwendolyn, the chocolate-chip cookie eating pet alligator

Gwendolyn, a large alligator that has been been both pet and pal to retired firefighter David Van Buren for 47 years, is under investigation, once again, by Florida Fish & Wildlife, after a scared neighbor reported seeing the gator in the front yard of a Coconut Grove home.

Tour Yosemite National Park gateway communities on your next visit

Yosemite National Park has posted a video to help visitors better experience the natural attraction. Among the park’s ideas for getting the most out of a trip to the area is to explore some of the gateway communities just outside the park for opportunities to horseback ride, fly-fish, mountain bike and more.

What happens to your brain on opioids

More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids.

Tour the new Turlock boutique Stable Grounds

Stable Grounds is a new boutique that sells handcrafted items made by adults with developmental disabilities. The store is part of a life and job skills day program called Stable Living. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

Dumpster fire damages Car Audio Outlaws

Modesto Fire responded to a dumpster fire at Car Audio Outlaws on McHenry Avenue Friday evening (8-4-17). The blaze caused fire and smoke damage to the shop. Crews believe the dumpster was deliberately pushed against the back door.

Why Modesto City Schools is giving all high school students laptops

Juniors at Enochs High School pick up their laptops Friday morning (08-04-17) in Modesto, Calif. Students in Modesto City Schools go digital as they are loaned laptops for the school year during orientation this week. This enables kids to complete homework, turn in assignments and tap into research using new technology. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee / jlee@modbee.com

Dubai's Torch Tower catches fire for the second time in two years

A fire tore through the world's tallest residential building, Dubai's 84-story Torch Tower, on August 3, 2017, according to CNN. No deaths or injuries have been reported, despite the scary sights as witnesses watched flaming debris fall from the skyscraper. This is the second fire in two years at Torch Tower.

Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno

The U.S. will experience a total eclipse of the sun Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The eclipse will be visible - weather permitting - across all of North America. The whole continent will experience a partial eclipse lasting two to three hours. Halfway through the event, anyone within a 60 to 70 mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a total eclipse. During those brief moments when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face for more than two minutes, day will turn into night, making visible the otherwise hidden solar corona, the sun’s outer atmosphere. Bright stars and planets will become visible as well.

Check out Six Flags' new Wonder Woman coaster

In Spring 2018, Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio will open the world's first single rail roller coaster. Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster will complete Six Flags' DC superhero coaster trilogy. The first-of-its-kind ride features a 90-degree drop as riders fly by along a single I-beam rail. The queue line will take riders through a visual storyline about Princess Diana in Themyscira.