Lucy Xiong, missing since July 28, is identified as body in Fresno canal

Fresno police confirmed Monday that the body found in a central Fresno irrigation canal Saturday was Lucy Xiong, who disappeared July 28.
Her body was found about noon by a passerby who saw it lodged partly under a bridge on the east side of Van Ness Avenue, south of Elizabeth Avenue.
Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer said Monday afternoon it appears Xiong drowned. He said there is no indication of foul play, but it has not been ruled out.
Credit cards and a debit card from her purse, which was found on the side of the canal before Xiong apparently fell in, have been used several times, Dyer said. An arrest is pending and others are being sought in the credit card thefts, the chief said.
The woman who found he purse apparently came along after Xiong fell into the water, he said.
The canal where the body was found is about 1.5 miles from where Xiong was last seen, in the area of Olive Avenue and First Street.
Xiong was last seen wearing the same clothes – a gray T-shirt and white denim jeans – that were on the body.
How the body got into the canal remains a mystery, Dyer said, indicating there were no signs of significant injury other than what would be expected from someone going into a canal.
Police theorize she may have fallen into the canal accidentally.
Police are studying surveillance cameras from nearby businesses to try to track Xiong’s whereabouts after she left her family’s home.
Police said Xiong left her home after arguing with her mother around 12:35 a.m. and was on the phone with her boyfriend when she uttered an expletive and a scream, and the call abruptly ended. Her family did not report her missing until around 10 a.m.that day, Dyer said.
