News

Stanislaus Sheriff Christianson announces retirement at end of current term

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

August 07, 2017 8:26 AM

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson tweeted Monday morning that he will retire at the end of his current term in office.

In a letter addressed to family, friends and the community, Christianson said, “Next to my wife and beautiful children, serving as your Sheriff has been the greatest experience of my life ... .”

He noted that his retirement will conclude 12 years of continuous elected service and nearly 30 years in public safety.

In the letter, Christianson also endorses Patterson Police Services Chief Jeff Dirkse as his successor. In 1998, the City of Patterson Police Department was consolidated into the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department resulting in the formation of Patterson Police Services.

