She found police asleep on the job. So she put their photos on Facebook.

Online photos of two police officers asleep in their patrol car at an Indiana cemetery have gone viral and sparked an investigation.
Sarah E. Lawrence posted photos to Facebook on Saturday of the uniformed officers sleeping at St. Andrews Cemetery in Richmond, Ind.
Check out what we found this morning...Posted by Sarah E. Lawrence on Saturday, August 5, 2017
Lawrence reported in the comments that she saw the car parked with the engine running for more than two hours before she took the photos.
Her Facebook post has been shared 6,100 times and received 120 comments as of Monday morning.
Richmond Police Chief Jim Branum told The Palladium Item that the department has launched an internal investigation.
“Obviously, it’s not OK,” Branum told the paper. He said the department has a policy against sleeping on the job.
“I think it’s common sense; I wouldn’t want to call for police action and have an officer sleeping somewhere,” Branum said. “And people with any other job would not be allowed to sleep while they’re working.”
