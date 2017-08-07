Yosemite National Park has posted a video to help visitors better experience the natural attraction. Among the park’s ideas for getting the most out of a trip to the area is to explore some of the gateway communities just outside the park for opportunities to horseback ride, fly-fish, mountain bike and more. Yosemite National Park
Yosemite offers tips on how to better enjoy the area

By David Caraccio

August 07, 2017 6:33 AM

Yosemite National Park has posted a video to help visitors better experience the natural attraction.

Among the park’s ideas for getting the most out of a trip to the area is to explore some of the gateway communities just outside the park for opportunities to horseback ride, fly-fish, mountain bike and more.

The park also suggested visiting Yosemite during the off season, October through April, and taking the public transit system rather than drive. Kids ride for free on the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System.

Some of the communities to visit outside Yosemite are Mono Lake, Mammoth Lake, Pinecrest Lake, Hetch Hetchy Reservoir and Madera County for mountain biking. See the video above for a look at these places and more.

