Wondering if your child is transgender? Here are some tips

In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017 photo, campers Gracie, left, leans toward Nugget during an activity at the Bay Area Rainbow Day Camp in El Cerrito, Calif. The camp caters to transgender and "gender fluid" children, aged 4-12, making it one of the only camps of its kind in the world open to preschoolers, experts say. Nugget's name tag also includes preferred pronouns. Jeff Chiu AP Photo