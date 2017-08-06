Around the Region (08/07/17)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County GOP Meeting
When: Monday 6 p.m.
Where: Liberty Tax Service, 2200 McHenry Avenue, Suite C
Info: The Republican Party of Stanislaus County invites the public to its next general meeting. Special guest speaker will be Modesto Chief of Police, Galen L. Carroll. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a social; 6:30 p.m. program begins. For more information, contact Executive Director Janice Keating at 209-571-8118 or email execdir@stanislausgop.org.
What: Modesto Muni Niners Womens' Golf Club
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m.
Where: Modesto Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd.
Info: The Modesto Muni Niners Womens' Golf Club is a group of 52 members with a wide variety of skill levels. They play weekly sweepstakes, and also host tournaments for guests from other nine hole clubs. There are three flights competing each week. It is all good fun and exercise enjoyed at Modesto's Muni Golf Course that was developed on what was the first airstrip in the area - Coffee Field. Dues for 2017 are $20 which includes membership in Pacific Womens' Golf Association. For more information call, Shirley Keyser, 209-238-3371.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Mary Menz, founder and director of Modesto Argentine Tango, will discuss how dance helps the body and the origins of the tango; she will demonstrate the tango in the restaurant’s ballroom. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Anthony Butera at 209-985-3473 or anthony.btr@gmail.com.
EMPIRE
What: Friends of the Empire Library Meeting
When: Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Empire Library Meeting Room, 5 to 6 p.m.
Info: Friends of the Empire Library invite the public to its monthly board meeting held on the 2nd Tuesday of the month from 5-6 p.m. For more information call 209-551-0102.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women's Connection
When: Thursday, Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Papapolloni Mediterranean Bistro, 1214 West F Street
Info: The Oakdale Women's Connection invites the public to its monthly luncheon. The lunch will feature Gail Snodgrass, massage therapits, who will share how to find peace, joy and fulfillment in a stressful life. Lunch is $18 and reservations are needed. For more information or reserve a seat contact Barbara 209-847-5605.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Tuesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Private residence
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Business After Hours Mixer at the home of President Pam Jones in Twain Harte. Visitors will have their choice of dinner salads and desserts with a no-host bar. Members and guests are encouraged to bring raffle gifts to showcase their businesses. For more information, including the address of the mixer, call 209-586-4482, email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments