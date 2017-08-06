Former CNN commentator Kayleigh McEnany hosts ‘real news’ videos for President Trump

Former CNN commentator Kayleigh McEnany is hosting campaign-style videos for President Donald Trump’s social media accounts, just one day after announcing her CNN exit.
Her first video, which was posted on Sunday, cited several pieces of positive news, most of which had to do with the economy. McEnany called the segment “the real news.” The segment was recorded at Trump Tower, according to the video.
McEnany announced that she was leaving CNN in a tweet on Saturday.
While I have enjoyed my time at CNN, I will be moving to a new role. Stay tuned next week!— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 5, 2017
She was not dropped by CNN, according to CNN. She asked to be released from her CNN contract to take on the new role.
Trump’s team launched the video series last week. The first video was hosted by Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, according to CNN. The video said that the information was the “real news,” which followed the claims from President Trump that the mainstream media produces “fake news.”
The full video can be seen below:
Join @kayleighmcenany as she provides you the news of the week from Trump Tower in New York! #MAGA #TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/CTi7l6j5Ub— Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) August 6, 2017
