Around the Region (08/05/17)

MODESTO
What: Strike Out Suicide-McHenry Bowl Benefit Bowl
When: Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave
Info: Event includes lunch, bowling and silent auction. The funds raised will support American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Central Valley Chapter efforts to prevent suicide and and bring hope to those affected by suicide loss. For more information contact Stacey at 209-571-2695 or Barbara at 209-918-4599.
What: St. John Bosco Coffee and Cake
When: Aug. 12, 9 a.m.
Where: Saint John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, 1606 Imperial Ave.
Info: Saint John Bosco Roman Catholic Church would like to invite the public to its coffee and cake reception after Holy Mass on Sunday, Aug. 12. The Holy Mass will welcome the Sisters of Saint Thomas Aquinas Convent to the parish. The nuns, whose mother house is in Florida, will be assisting in the educational and spiritual development of the youth of the parish. For further information contact the church 209-599-6242.
ATWATER
What: St. Anthony Preschool Parent Orientation
When: Aug. 10, 7 p.m.
Where: St. Anthony Preschool, 1801 Winton Way
Info: St. Anthony’s Preschool invites prospective students and parents to Parent Orientation on Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Preschool building. Procedures and polices will be discussed briefly, followed by Q & A, meeting the new Director, Ms. Hanna Oliva, teachers, and touring the preschool. St. Anthony Preschool offers various programs for 2-5 year olds in a small, Catholic, loving environment while preparing them academically and socially for kindergarten. For more information contact the school office 209-358-3341.
EMPIRE
What: Friends of the Empire Library Meeting
When: Aug. 8, 5 to 6 p.m.
Where: Empire Library Meeting Room, 18 Abbie Street
Info: Friends of the Empire Library invite the public to its monthly board meeting held on the 2nd Tuesday of the month from 5-6 p.m. For more information call 209-551-0102.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Connection
When: Aug. 10, Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Papapolloni Mediterranean Bistro, 1214 West F Street
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Connection invites the public to its monthly luncheon. The lunch will feature Gail Snodgrass, massage therapist, who will share how to find peace, joy and fulfillment in a stressful life. Lunch is $18 and reservations are needed. For more information or reserve a seat contact Barbara 209-847-5605.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Aug. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Private residence
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Business After Hours Mixer at the home of President Pam Jones in Twain Harte. Visitors will have their choice of dinner salads and desserts with a no-host bar. Members and guests are encouraged to bring raffle gifts to showcase their businesses. For more information, including the address of the mixer, call 209-586-4482, email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that there were 10 active cases of Typhoid Fever in Modesto. Deputy health officer Dr. J. W. Morgan made this report and said there were three or four serious cases at that time. At the height of the epidemic, a total of 21 cases were reported to the city health office. Of that number, three patients died, eight fully recovered and 10 cases were still active.
