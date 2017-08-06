Learn the truths, myths about rattlesnakes

Wildlife biologist Mike Cardwell discusses the truths and myths about rattlesnakes Sunday at Effie Yeaw Nature Center in Carmichael.
Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Tour Yosemite National Park gateway communities on your next visit

News

Yosemite National Park has posted a video to help visitors better experience the natural attraction. Among the park’s ideas for getting the most out of a trip to the area is to explore some of the gateway communities just outside the park for opportunities to horseback ride, fly-fish, mountain bike and more.

What happens to your brain on opioids

News

More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids.

Tour the new Turlock boutique Stable Grounds

Local

Stable Grounds is a new boutique that sells handcrafted items made by adults with developmental disabilities. The store is part of a life and job skills day program called Stable Living. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

Dumpster fire damages Car Audio Outlaws

Local

Modesto Fire responded to a dumpster fire at Car Audio Outlaws on McHenry Avenue Friday evening (8-4-17). The blaze caused fire and smoke damage to the shop. Crews believe the dumpster was deliberately pushed against the back door.

Why Modesto City Schools is giving all high school students laptops

Local

Juniors at Enochs High School pick up their laptops Friday morning (08-04-17) in Modesto, Calif. Students in Modesto City Schools go digital as they are loaned laptops for the school year during orientation this week. This enables kids to complete homework, turn in assignments and tap into research using new technology. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee / jlee@modbee.com

Dubai's Torch Tower catches fire for the second time in two years

News

A fire tore through the world's tallest residential building, Dubai's 84-story Torch Tower, on August 3, 2017, according to CNN. No deaths or injuries have been reported, despite the scary sights as witnesses watched flaming debris fall from the skyscraper. This is the second fire in two years at Torch Tower.

Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno

News

The U.S. will experience a total eclipse of the sun Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The eclipse will be visible - weather permitting - across all of North America. The whole continent will experience a partial eclipse lasting two to three hours. Halfway through the event, anyone within a 60 to 70 mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a total eclipse. During those brief moments when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face for more than two minutes, day will turn into night, making visible the otherwise hidden solar corona, the sun’s outer atmosphere. Bright stars and planets will become visible as well.

Check out Six Flags' new Wonder Woman coaster

News

In Spring 2018, Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio will open the world's first single rail roller coaster. Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster will complete Six Flags' DC superhero coaster trilogy. The first-of-its-kind ride features a 90-degree drop as riders fly by along a single I-beam rail. The queue line will take riders through a visual storyline about Princess Diana in Themyscira.

Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen

News

On August 1, 2017, a rancher in Lincoln, Calif. found a military mortar believed to be from between 1940 to 1960 in his pigpen and called the Placer County Sheriff's Office's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit. As the mortar was military-grade, the officers brought in the Beale Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to counter-charge the mortar in place. There is no word on how the mortar ended up in the pig pen. No one, human or pig, was injured in the explosion.