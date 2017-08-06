Here are members of The Bee’s 2017 ‘20 under 40’ class

It’s been nearly two months since we asked you to nominate the region’s best and brightest emerging leaders under the age of 40.
Today, we’re pleased to announce the next class of The Bee’s “20 under 40” program. Judges had their work cut out for them, with a large number of nominations to sift through.
Like last year, the winners form a diverse group of up-and-comers who are poised to play key roles as the community charts its future – a future they will likely lead.
We’re sharing the list today in an effort to invite community members to help us celebrate the 2017 class at a special event at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Gallo Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25 and are available through the Gallo Center’s box office.
Profiles of the winners will appear in a special section in the print edition of The Bee on Aug. 20.
Judges were George Boodrookas, dean of advancement and executive director, MJC Foundation; Joe Duran, executive vice president, Self-Help Federal Credit Union; Virginia Madueno, president, Imagen LLC; Bill O’Brien, owner, O’Brien’s Market; Reggie Rucker, principal, Engaged by Reggie Rucker and a member of the 20 under 40 class of 2016; and Kate Trompetter, development and communications director, Center for Human Services, and a member of the 20 under 40 class of 2016.
The Bee’s 2017 ‘20 under 40’
▪ Adrenna Alkhas, 38, marketing and communications director, Stanislaus County Fair
▪ Angelica Anguiano, 30, attorney, Mark S. Nelson Law
▪ Erica Ayala, 31, founder/president, Invest In Me
▪ James Bates, 38, owner and co-founder, Datapath
▪ David Burkett, 38, principal architect, Burkett Architecture
▪ Bowen Cardoza, 36, vice president, CoSol Commercial Real Estate
▪ Jonathan Crenshaw, 34, owner, Get Fit
▪ Mike Daniel, 35, owner, Final Cut Media
▪ David Gingerich, 38, president/owner, Gingerich Insurance
▪ Sarah Grover, 39, owner, Portico
▪ Kris Helton, 39, construction/project manager consultant, self-employed
▪ Yushin Imura, 35, project manager, O’Dell Engineering
▪ Kristin Mostowski, 35, director of marketing and public relations, Community Hospice
▪ Jason Pink, 38, business and estate planning attorney, Gianelli and Associates
▪ Victoria Popoff, 35, owner, Studio V Fitness
▪ Renaldo Rucker, 35, teacher, Grace Davis High School
▪ Jose Sabala, 36, branch manager, Self-Help Federal Credit Union
▪ Alana Scott, 36, first vice president/investments, Raymond James, and president and co-founder, Women’s Empowerment and Leadership League
▪ John Surla, 40, owner/chef, Surla’s
▪ Amy Vickery, 38, public information officer, Stanislaus County
Comments