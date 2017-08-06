News

Betty Cuthbert, a 4-time Olympic gold medalist, has died.

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 4:18 PM

PERTH, Australia

Betty Cuthbert, who won the 100- and 200-meter and sprint relay gold medals at the 1956 Olympics, has died following a long battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 79.

Athletics Australia on Monday confirmed that Cuthbert died overnight.

Cuthbert, who added a gold medal in the 400 at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo to her three from Melbourne, was the first Australian inducted into the international track and field federation's Hall of Fame.

Cuthbert was dubbed the "Golden Girl" in Australia after her starring role as an 18-year-old at the Melbourne Games, and was honored with a statue cast in bronze outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1974 and was restricted to a wheelchair in recent years. In one of her last public appearances, Cuthbert carried the Olympic torch in the stadium before the cauldron was ignited to open the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

