More Videos

2:44 What happens to your brain on opioids

0:34 Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera.

2:16 See how Oroville dam spillway transformed from May-November in two minutes

1:19 Man talks of being shot by Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputy

1:01 This dash cam footage shows officers pull man from burning car

1:50 US agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

0:18 Pacific Wildlife Care's Soupabration helps animals like Denali, a red-tailed hawk

1:38 See the shooting scene outside Texas church where at least 27 are dead

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

1:42 The Merced Sunrise Rotary 2017 Field of Honor at Merced College