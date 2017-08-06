Porsche hits power pole, leaving one dead south of downtown Patterson

One person died when the Porsche they were driving struck a pole and landed on its roof south of downtown Patterson on Saturday night, authorities said.
Officers with the California Highway Patrol were called to the intersection of Ward Avenue and Elfers Road at 9:42 p.m. on a report of the wreck, according to Officer Justin Montooth.
When they arrived, they found the vehicle overturned and on fire. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, Montooth said.
An energized power line prevented crews from accessing the vehicle. PG&E was called to the scene.
Ward Avenue between Elfers and Bartch Avenue to the north was shut down.
We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.
