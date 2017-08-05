Merritt clears a hurdle, returns to worlds with new kidney

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015 file photo United States' Aries Merritt competes in a men's 110m hurdles round one heat at the World Athletics Championships at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing. Merritt is back at the world championships two years after winning a bronze medal with a failing kidney. He received a new kidney thanks to a transplant from his sister and feels almost as good as in 2012 when he won Olympic gold in London and set the 110-meter hurdles world record. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo