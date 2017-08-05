Teen arrested for April slaying of Merced man

A woman becomes emotional while speaking on her phone as the Merced Police Department investigates the scene of a homicide outside an apartment complex in the 3300 block of San Mateo Court in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. According to Detective-Sgt. Curt Gorman, a Hispanic male is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following a verbal argument with three men outside the apartment complex. According to Merced Police no arrests have been made. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com