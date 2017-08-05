Dumpster fire damaging McHenry Avenue audio shop could have been set deliberately

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull Pause 1:19 Dumpster fire damages Car Audio Outlaws 0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 2:18 Men who found missing Riverbank woman tell their story 0:33 Police investigating after man found dead atop roof in Modesto 0:48 Crews battle fire at Riverbank tire shop 7:51 Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 0:51 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 1:04 Step inside glammed-up home sold by Kylie Jenner for $3.15 million Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Modesto Fire responded to a dumpster fire at Car Audio Outlaws on McHenry Avenue Friday evening (8-4-17). The blaze caused fire and smoke damage to the shop. Crews believe the dumpster was deliberately pushed against the back door. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

Modesto Fire responded to a dumpster fire at Car Audio Outlaws on McHenry Avenue Friday evening (8-4-17). The blaze caused fire and smoke damage to the shop. Crews believe the dumpster was deliberately pushed against the back door. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com