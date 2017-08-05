Dumpster fire damaging McHenry Avenue audio shop could have been set deliberately

A possible arson investigation is under way for a fire that damaged Car Audio Outlaw on McHenry Avenue Friday night.
Modesto Fire was called out at 9:40 p.m. for a Dumpster fire behind a business on the 300 block of McHenry Avenue. Shortly after arriving, firefighters realized the flames had spread to the rear of the building, which houses Car Audio Outlaws. Additional crews were then called to combat the commercial structure fire, said Modesto fire Battalion Chief Randy Anderson.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze in about 10 minutes. The flames had spread through a back door and up a stairwell. Smoke filled an upstairs storage area and also traveled into the shop garage underneath and the showroom at the front of the store.
Car Audio Outlaws sells and installs automotive audio and security equipment. Anderson said none of the customer vehicles in the garage suffered fire damage, though there was smoke damage throughout the business. There is no estimate on the damage, but he said it is expected to be “a pretty high price tag” because of the amount of retail inventory in the shop.
Anderson said it appears the Dumpster was “deliberately” pushed up against the building. If it is determined the fire was set intentionally, he said, that would lead to an arson investigation.
“It’s not in the location that a dumpster normally is. And (the fire investigator) is trying to determine whether or not that door was actually opened or the fire burned it off,” Anderson said. “But it was definitely somewhere where the Dumpster should not have been.”
Five engines, two trucks and two battalion chiefs were called to battle the blaze. The fire remains under investigation.
