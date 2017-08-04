Lecturer who tweeted ‘Trump must hang’ won’t teach at Fresno State this fall

Dr. Lars Maischak, a history lecturer who sparked controversy with a tweet that “Trump must hang,” will not teach at Fresno State this fall, university President Joseph Castro said Friday.
The announcement came in the form of an email from Castro to university students, faculty and staff that was posted to the Fresno State website and shared via Twitter.
“I wanted to share with you that Dr. Lars Maischak, Fresno State history lecturer, will not be teaching this fall,” the note reads. “In accordance with California State University, Fresno’s contractual obligation, Dr. Maischak has been assigned to convert two courses to an online format which meets his unit requirement per the faculty collective bargaining unit agreement.
“These courses will adhere to California State University’s Quality of Online Learning and Teaching Standards. This contractual assignment concludes December 20, 2017.”
Maischak was put on paid leave after his objectionable tweet referring to the president was discovered in April.
The tweet, actually posted Feb. 17, stated that “to save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better.”
FBI investigators were called in as the controversy gained steam when Maischak and his tweet became the subject of a Breitbart.com article.
Maischak, who did apologize, has been a lecturer at the university since 2006.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
