One of Modesto’s favorite bakeries just changed owners, but don’t expect big changes

One of Modesto’s busiest bakeries has changed hands.
Village Baking Company & Cafe in McHenry Village has been sold by owner Joanne Ramos, who ran the business for the past eight years, to Manteca resident Simrin Gill. But if you don’t notice any difference, that’s the point. Gill, who has owned Gill Pharmacy in Ceres with her husband Sandeep Gill since 2014, said she plans to continue everything as is in the popular bakery and restaurant. That includes the staff, recipes and menu.
Gill said she is excited to be part of such a Modesto institution. Her husband was the one who encouraged her to follow her passion for baking and cooking.
“Initially, we wanted to build one from scratch but once we learned that not only our own but the whole of Modesto’s favorite bakery was up for sale, we couldn’t let the opportunity pass,” Gill said.
Village Baking Company was started some 24 years ago by husband-and-wife founders Terry and Sherry Wagner, who also owned Olde Tyme Pastries in Turlock. In April 1994, shortly after it opened, the bakery burned down when a fast-moving fire swept through the complex, also destroying 10 other businesses. But it was rebuilt later that year and continued to thrive. Ramos, who had previously worked as a certified public accountant, was looking for a career change when she purchased the bakery.
Under her ownership the shop purchased new baking equipment and switched to making all of its goods on site, instead of in Turlock. About 40 percent of the business is custom orders, special events, wedding cakes and catering and the rest is daily, walk-in bakery and restaurant sales. Ramos, who is a partner in the business with her boyfriend Ross Wesner, said she had been considering selling for about a year. But when she met Gill it felt right. The business officially transferred hands August 1.
“We’ve had people interested, but we just wanted the right people. When I met (Gill) she reminded me of myself 8 years ago. She is super passionate and excited,” Ramos said. “She doesn’t want to change anything at this point. And that’s what made me comfortable.”
This is Gill’s first bakery, but she said she has a background in design that draws her to its creative side. She plans to keep the full bake shop selection as well as the cafe’s breakfast and lunch menus – which includes an assortment of sandwiches, paninis, quiches, salads, and more – the same. She said in the future she may add some seasonal and new daily specials from her own recipes.
The entire staff of some 35 employees, including its bakers, decorators and managers, are all staying on. Ramos will also be in-and-out of the shop to help with the transition until late August.
“It was a little sad because we love Joanne, she’s been a good boss,” said Sonia Trejo, who manages the bakers and decorators. “But we’ve all met Simrin and she said it will be the same and had been really nice.”
Longtime customers like Modesto residents Donna Graber and Anne Sharyon said they’ll also be happy as long as nothing changes. The friends, who are both in their 80s, come eat at the Village Baking Company at least once a week and are particularly fond of the quiche.
“We like to come here Sunday morning together. The food here is always very good,” Graber said.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
