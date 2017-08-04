Missing Riverbank woman ate nothing but ‘2 grasshoppers and a fly’ since vanishing

0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull Pause

0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital

1:49 Artist John D’Arcy is optimistic despite almost losing everything in the Detwiler Fire

1:05 Modesto City Schools Go Digital

0:39 Dubai's Torch Tower catches fire for the second time in two years

0:51 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull

0:33 Police investigating after man found dead atop roof in Modesto

0:48 Crews battle fire at Riverbank tire shop

0:30 Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead