Los Banos police release identities of officers shot Monday in deadly struggle

The Los Banos police officers shot during a struggle with a suspect Monday have been identified as 34-year-old Kristifer Hew and 28-year-old Aaron Pinon.
The Los Banos Police Department released the officers’ identities Friday afternoon.
Hew and Pinon were shot while responding to the Pacheco Village apartments on Gilbert Gonzalez Jr. Drive at 6:18 a.m. Monday.
They found 39-year-old Norberto Nieblas Reyes inside his estranged wife’s apartment. Family members told police he got into the apartment through a window.
Law enforcement sources have said that Nieblas Reyes fought with two officers and managed to grab one of their guns and shoot them both.
At least one of the officers returned fire and killed Nieblas Reyes, who had a history of fighting with law enforcement and drug use, according to court and jail records.
Hew has been with the police department for five years, since March of 2012.
Pinon has been with the department for 18 months, since February of 2016.
Both Hew and Pinon were honored for their service last year. Hew received the department’s 2016 City Employee of the Year award, while Pinon was named the 2016 Officer of the Year.
“The Hew and Pinon families want to thank everyone for their continued prayers and well wishes as they continue to recover," Chief Gary Brizzee said in a news release. "The police department asks that you continue to respect the privacy of both officers and their families.”
We will have more on this story later today.
