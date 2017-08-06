Was Venus Williams to blame for fatal car crash? A lesson for other drivers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Tour the new Turlock boutique Stable Grounds Pause 1:05 Why Modesto City Schools is giving all high school students laptops 0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 2:18 Men who found missing Riverbank woman tell their story 0:33 Police investigating after man found dead atop roof in Modesto 1:19 Dumpster fire damages Car Audio Outlaws 2:01 Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 0:30 Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Venus Williams drives her black SUV past the guard speaking to a driver. When the timestamp reaches 01:11:32, her car is struck by a car traveling right to left. Palm Beach Gardens Police

Venus Williams drives her black SUV past the guard speaking to a driver. When the timestamp reaches 01:11:32, her car is struck by a car traveling right to left. Palm Beach Gardens Police