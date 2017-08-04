Modesto Police looking for missing, at-risk teen

Modesto Police are looking for an at-risk teenager who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.
Diana Kingsbury, 15, left her grandmother’s home on Chartwell Place, near Oakdale Road and Lancey Drive, at about 4:30 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since, said Lt. Martha Delgado.
Family said Kingsbury might have been headed to the Starbucks on Oakdale Road or to go swimming, but Delgado did not know where she might have planned to swim.
She said Kingsbury is at-risk because she is not from Modesto – she lives in Cameron Park –and she doesn’t have any other family or friends in this area.
Kingsbury was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue nylon shorts and a blue hoodie. If you see her call 911.
