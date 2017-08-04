Diana Kingsbury, 15, left a residence in the area of Oakdale Road and Lancey Drive in Modesto, California, in early August and has not returned. She is a missing at-risk teen, according to the Modesto Police Department. If you see her, please call 9-1-1.
News

Modesto Police looking for missing, at-risk teen

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

August 04, 2017 1:27 PM

Modesto Police are looking for an at-risk teenager who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Diana Kingsbury, 15, left her grandmother’s home on Chartwell Place, near Oakdale Road and Lancey Drive, at about 4:30 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since, said Lt. Martha Delgado.

Family said Kingsbury might have been headed to the Starbucks on Oakdale Road or to go swimming, but Delgado did not know where she might have planned to swim.

She said Kingsbury is at-risk because she is not from Modesto – she lives in Cameron Park –and she doesn’t have any other family or friends in this area.

Kingsbury was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue nylon shorts and a blue hoodie. If you see her call 911.

