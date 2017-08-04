Around the Region (08/04/17)

MODESTO
What: “I am” Project
When: August 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Deva Cafe, 1202 J Street
Info: The I Am Project is a multimedia exhibit showcasing the faces and stories of Center for Human Services (CHS). It celebrates the humanity of CHS clients, staff and supporters through photos, words that define their stories in response to the prompt, “I AM,” and video. This project features photos by Photos Just So and video by El Nido Productions. The reception starts at 5:30 p.m. with exhibit running through Aug. 31. For more information about Center for Human Services and the project contact Jessica Irish 209-526-1476, ext. 116 or visit www.centerforhumanservices.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Catfish Dinner
When: Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows of Lafayette Historical Lodge #65 will be holding its 10th Annual Catfish Dinner. The catfish dinner will cost $12 per plate, with pricing for kids meals as well, and will include cornbread, coleslaw salad, corn on the cob and coffee, iced tea or lemonade with ice cream cups for dessert. Take-out dinners are also available. Tickets are a $1 donation or 6 for $5. Dinner and raffle tickets are available at the door or pre-sale. For more information contact Chris 209-853-2128.
RIPON
What: Lucca Winery Summer Concert Series
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road
Info: The Lucca Winery Summer Concert Series continues on with the Jazz stylings of Lavay Smith and the Red Hot Skillet Lickers. Gates open at 6:30 with dinner available for $15; and concert tickets starting at $30; show starts at 8 p.m. For more information contact John Griswold 209-543-4261 or Jerry Cooper 209-471-3265 or visit www.Red-Tie.org.
SONORA
What: There’s Gold and Water in Them Thar Hills
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: New Melones Visitor Center and Museum
Info: The New Melones Visitor Center and Museum will feature the program, “There’s Gold and Water in Them Thar Hills!”. The program will be led Park Rangers Geoff and Devin and will cover how gold and water shaped the history of the Mother lode. The live of early California miners and the towns they lived in will be explored, including Melones, now submerged beneath New Melones Lake. Learn about California’s “liquid gold” and how it has shaped the landscape and livelihood of our region. For more information contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
TURLOCK
What: Call for Artists Submissions
When: Deadline: Sept. 17, 5 p.m.
Where: Online Entry: SmarterEntry.com
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center announces a call for entries for a new exhibition to open in October 2017. “Pacific Currents” will be a juried, all media exhibition that seeks to explore the variety of ways contemporary artists have been inspired or influenced by the arts of Asia. From the adoption of Japanese ceramic techniques in 17th century to Impressionist painters. Complete rules for entering can be found on the Carnegie’s website at www.carnegieartsturlock.org. Entries will be accepted at the link SmarterEntry.com, scroll to Pacific Currents, click read more, follow instructions. There is a non-refundable entry fee of $20 for the first entry, $15 for each additional entry for non-member artists; $15 for the first entry, $10 for each additional entry for members of the Carnegie Arts Center. For more information contact Lisa McDermott, director, 209-632-5761, x101 or admin@carnegieartsturlock.org.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Aug. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Private residence
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Business After Hours Mixer at the home of President Pam Jones in Twain Harte. Visitors will have their choice of dinner salads and desserts with a no-host bar. Members and guests are encouraged to bring raffle gifts to showcase their businesses. For more information, including the address of the mixer, call 209-586-4482, email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced by G. M. Beal, assistant marketing economist for the state department of agriculture, there would be a set of proposed amendments to the price schedule for Class 1 fluid milk for the Stanislaus marketing area. Beal made this announcement in a hearing in front of about a dozen producers and wholesale distributors. The proposed amendments would increase the cost of butterfat from 76 to 81 cents per pound in the Modesto milk shed. The increase was attributed to higher labor costs, higher feed prices and help compete with the San Francisco Bay Area.
