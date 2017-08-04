Dubai's Torch Tower catches fire for the second time in two years

A fire tore through the world's tallest residential building, Dubai's 84-story Torch Tower, on August 3, 2017, according to CNN. No deaths or injuries have been reported, despite the scary sights as witnesses watched flaming debris fall from the skyscraper. This is the second fire in two years at Torch Tower.
Facebook/Andre Van Niekerk via Storyful
Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno

News

Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno

The U.S. will experience a total eclipse of the sun Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The eclipse will be visible - weather permitting - across all of North America. The whole continent will experience a partial eclipse lasting two to three hours. Halfway through the event, anyone within a 60 to 70 mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a total eclipse. During those brief moments when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face for more than two minutes, day will turn into night, making visible the otherwise hidden solar corona, the sun’s outer atmosphere. Bright stars and planets will become visible as well.

Check out Six Flags' new Wonder Woman coaster

News

Check out Six Flags' new Wonder Woman coaster

In Spring 2018, Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio will open the world's first single rail roller coaster. Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster will complete Six Flags' DC superhero coaster trilogy. The first-of-its-kind ride features a 90-degree drop as riders fly by along a single I-beam rail. The queue line will take riders through a visual storyline about Princess Diana in Themyscira.

Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen

News

Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen

On August 1, 2017, a rancher in Lincoln, Calif. found a military mortar believed to be from between 1940 to 1960 in his pigpen and called the Placer County Sheriff's Office's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit. As the mortar was military-grade, the officers brought in the Beale Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to counter-charge the mortar in place. There is no word on how the mortar ended up in the pig pen. No one, human or pig, was injured in the explosion.

Man robs Chowchilla cigarette store at gunpoint

News

Man robs Chowchilla cigarette store at gunpoint

Chowchilla police posted this video of a suspect robbing Cigarettes 4 Less at gunpoint July 24, 2017. Merced resident Norman Enrique Rojas, 32, was arrested Aug. 2 after thr police department received several anonymous tips.

Watch as thief steals a package from home in Ceres

News

Watch as thief steals a package from home in Ceres

Ceres Police are asking for the public's help to catch this thief who recently stole a package off the porch of a home near East Whitmore Avenue and Mitchell Road in the central part of the city. The resident said it's the third time in recent months thieves have stolen items from their porch. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Kamalpreet Gill at 209-538-5713.

Police officer sent flying in crash during traffic stop

News

Police officer sent flying in crash during traffic stop

Fort Worth police officer Matthew Lesell is lucky to be alive. In fact, he even managed to walk to the side of the highway. During a traffic stop on July 7, 2017, Lesell and the car he had stopped were hit by another car on I-30 east of downtown. (Warning: This video contains graphic content)