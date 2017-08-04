UPDATE: Missing former Modesto teacher Jamie Tull found alive east of Le Grand

The former Modesto school teacher who went missing nearly three weeks ago in Merced County was found alive Friday morning, authorities said.

Jamie Tull, 36, was discovered in a field east of Le Grand near where she crashed her vehicle off East Childs Avenue east of South Cunningham Road, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Sheriff Vern Warnke said Tull was found by two ranchers and a volunteer working with the search party her father organized.

Tull, who family says suffers from a bipolar disorder, was last heard from July 17 after she crashed her vehicle. She was on the phone with her husband, Apollo Tull, at the time.

Minutes before, she had called him in tears, saying, “I’m not going to see you again.”

Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital The former Modesto school teacher who went missing three weeks ago in Merced County was found Friday morning, authorities said.

Warnke said Tull told investigators Friday that didn't want to be found. She told investigators she hid in a water tank for many days. She asked investigators to leave her some food and water and "go away,” Warnke said.

He said she had good vital signs but suffered from extreme exhaustion and sunburn. She was transported to the burn unit at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

During the 17 days since she went missing, Tull only ate two grasshoppers and a fly, she told investigators.

Warnke said she speculated Friday might have been her last day to live.

"Evidently, she's got some issues emotionally as to why she didn't want to be found," Warnke said. "We'll let the family work through that."

The area Tull was found is private property beyond any paved roads. Warnke said coyotes and mountain lions are known to frequent the area.

Investigators will search the area for several more hours for Tull's purse, cellphone and the water tank she allegedly hid in.

"We want to find out the rest of the story," he said.

Warnke said the reason Tull wasn't found sooner – despite conducting a ground search, from the air in a helicopter, with dogs and the help of the California Highway Patrol – is because Tull was hiding from searchers.

Reached by telephone Friday morning minutes after the news, Tull’s mother, Sandy Devenport, choked back tears, saying she was “barely alive” and had no further comment.

Since her disappearance, her family has been working feverishly to find the missing Tull.

They set up a website, www.helpfindjamie.com, and offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.

Meanwhile, sheriff’s department officials were fielding tips from the public. Over the last two weeks, detectives said they had received no viable information to think that foul play was involved.

There were unattributed media reports that she had been spotted in Monterey County and the surrounding areas.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.