Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

News

Nine displaced from Modesto home after garage fire

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

August 04, 2017 7:27 AM

Nine people were displaced from their Modesto home Thursday night after a fire began in their attached garage.

Battalion Chief Randy Anderson of the Modesto Fire Department said the fire in the 500 block of Mancini Way began around the dryer area of the attached garage.

Crews from Modesto and the Ceres Fire Department took 10 minutes to contain the blaze to that area. However, the home did have smoke damage.

The fire was reported at 6:50 p.m. Nobody suffered injuries.

The American Red Cross was brought in to find temporary housing for the two adults and seven children living in the home.

Five engines, one truck, two chief officers and a fire investigator were called to the scene. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, although it remains under investigation.

Brian Clark: 209-578-2362, @BrianClarkMod

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide

View More Video