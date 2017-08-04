Nine displaced from Modesto home after garage fire

Nine people were displaced from their Modesto home Thursday night after a fire began in their attached garage.
Battalion Chief Randy Anderson of the Modesto Fire Department said the fire in the 500 block of Mancini Way began around the dryer area of the attached garage.
Crews from Modesto and the Ceres Fire Department took 10 minutes to contain the blaze to that area. However, the home did have smoke damage.
The fire was reported at 6:50 p.m. Nobody suffered injuries.
The American Red Cross was brought in to find temporary housing for the two adults and seven children living in the home.
Five engines, one truck, two chief officers and a fire investigator were called to the scene. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, although it remains under investigation.
