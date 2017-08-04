News

Trainers, EMTs revive lacrosse player stricken at tournament

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 5:26 AM

LAKE PLACID, N.Y.

Athletic trainers and emergency medical technicians are being credited with saving the life of a 54-year-old lacrosse player who suffered a heart attack during a tournament in the Adirondacks.

The Adirondack Daily Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2uqIQyP ) John Sussingham, of Brookfield, Connecticut, was playing for Ohio Wesleyan's alumni team Wednesday when he was stricken on the field during the Lake Placid Summit Classic.

Tournament officials say trainers stabilized him with an automated external defibrillator, then EMTs performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and brought him to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, where he's in stable condition.

The annual lacrosse tournament draws thousands of players on more than 250 teams, with divisions ranging from school boys and girls to men's 60 years old and up.

