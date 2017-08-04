Medical marijuana dispensary selected without bidding

Delaware officials say a New Jersey-based nonprofit organization has been selected to run a medical marijuana growing and dispensary operation without competitive bidding.
The News Journal reports the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services finalized the two-year contract with Compassionate Care Research Institute in May without soliciting competitive bids, as it did for previous dispensary licenses.
Division of Public Health spokeswoman Emily Knearl said Wednesday that there are no plans to issue additional licenses. She says a new competitive bid involves delays and additional cost.
Delaware's medical marijuana law calls for an impartial bidding process, but it allows the department to issue certifications to the highest-scoring applicants.
Compassionate Care Research Institute previously applied for several licenses, but lost to other vendors. It's scheduled to open in Newark next year.
