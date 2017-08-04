News

Medical marijuana dispensary selected without bidding

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 4:02 AM

NEWARK, Del.

Delaware officials say a New Jersey-based nonprofit organization has been selected to run a medical marijuana growing and dispensary operation without competitive bidding.

The News Journal reports the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services finalized the two-year contract with Compassionate Care Research Institute in May without soliciting competitive bids, as it did for previous dispensary licenses.

Division of Public Health spokeswoman Emily Knearl said Wednesday that there are no plans to issue additional licenses. She says a new competitive bid involves delays and additional cost.

Delaware's medical marijuana law calls for an impartial bidding process, but it allows the department to issue certifications to the highest-scoring applicants.

Compassionate Care Research Institute previously applied for several licenses, but lost to other vendors. It's scheduled to open in Newark next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen

Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen 0:26

Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen
Why is this vehicle being impounded? California Highway Patrol explains 0:59

Why is this vehicle being impounded? California Highway Patrol explains
Soar over the moonlit Pacific Ocean, night lights of San Francisco and on to Denver 1:24

Soar over the moonlit Pacific Ocean, night lights of San Francisco and on to Denver

View More Video