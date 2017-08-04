EXCHANGE: Horses to help heal PTSD victims

In this July 11, 2017 photo, Sam, left, and Jeff Montalta, right, holding his 2-year-old son Maxwell, visit some of their horses in a pasture at their farm in St. Anne, Ill. With the help of their niece, Kayla Weede, the couple, both avid animal rescuers, hopes to start an equestrian therapy retreat, called Heroes and Hooves, to help veterans with PTSD. The Daily Journal via AP Tiffany Blanchette