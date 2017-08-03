Gospel Mission executive director Kevin Carroll resigns

The executive director of the Modesto Gospel Mission resigned this week and neither he nor the non-profit’s board gave a reason why.
Kevin Carroll, who served as executive director for four years, resigned on Monday.
A press release issued by the Mission on Wednesday said Operations Director Jason Conway was appointed interim Director. It said, “The Mission’s Board will soon embark on its search for a new Executive Director to help navigate the organization’s current financial state and lead the ministry into its next phase of transforming lives in the community.”
The organization has struggled with its budget as the cost of providing services is rising at a higher rate than revenue, said Jonathan Meek, board member and chairman of the finance committee
“The Mission has made adjustments to its 2018 Financial Plan and is confident the ministry programs can continue to serve the community and our guests,” he said in an email.
Neither Meek nor Carroll would say what led to Carroll’s resignation but both denied it had it had anything to do with the mission’s financial struggles.
“Kevin has been instrumental in the development of the mission over the last four years,” Meek said. “His community engagement and collaborative leadership in the County’s Focus on Prevention task force catapulted the mission into a greater community visibility and a higher level of commitment with community partners to combat homelessness.”
The Gospel Mission, at 1400 Yosemite Blvd., feeds and houses the homeless, as well as sponsors multiple outreach programs geared toward improving the future of its guests. Those programs include GED and other educational programs, employment assistance, vocational services, medical services and after-school programs.
Carroll said his plans are to continue to serve the community in whatever capacity he can.
“I continue to have a deep passion for those experiencing homelessness and for the work I was so privileged to participate in,” he said. “I’ll continue to participate in any way I can use my skills.”
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
